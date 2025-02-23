Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and traded as low as $16.92. Adient shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 666,446 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Get Adient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adient

Adient Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adient

In related news, EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $232,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,537.25. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Adient by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 21,291 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Adient by 493.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Adient by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Adient by 402.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 39,851 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Adient by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.