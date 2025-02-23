Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.9% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.91. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.13 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

