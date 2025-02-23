AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.52. Approximately 15,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 28,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.