Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Shares Down 5% – What’s Next?

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 67,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 38,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1164 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.