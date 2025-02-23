Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $112,735.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $112,735.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,514 shares in the company, valued at $29,071,779.70. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.9 %

ABNB opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

