Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $0.95. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 29,967 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Akari Therapeutics
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.