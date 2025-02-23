Alexa Henderson Buys 6,996 Shares of International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Stock

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) insider Alexa Henderson purchased 6,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 711 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £49,741.56 ($62,844.67).

International Biotechnology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON IBT opened at GBX 720 ($9.10) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 702.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 691.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £258.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.21. International Biotechnology has a 12 month low of GBX 596 ($7.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 736 ($9.30).

Get International Biotechnology alerts:

International Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a GBX 15.56 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $14.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. International Biotechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

About International Biotechnology

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in biotechnology and other life sciences companies.

The Company will seek to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies which may be quoted or unquoted and whose shares are considered to have good growth prospects, with experienced management and strong potential upside through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.