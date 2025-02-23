Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.