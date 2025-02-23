Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,614 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $15,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 132.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 147.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 831.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 2.8 %

ASTL stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $793.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.