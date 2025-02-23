Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,750 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $42,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

