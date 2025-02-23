AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth about $950,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Performance

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $29.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

