Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Invests $2.48 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $217.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

