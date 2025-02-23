Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $6.30 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.3% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,813,061,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,389 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,568,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,048,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,709,000 after buying an additional 2,044,583 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.87 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $601.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

