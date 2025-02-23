Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 16,197 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,997,000 after buying an additional 1,172,561 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,681 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,248,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after acquiring an additional 506,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $61.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

