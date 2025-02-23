ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.21 and traded as high as $28.23. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 7,054 shares trading hands.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 million, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile
The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.
