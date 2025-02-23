ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.21 and traded as high as $28.23. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 7,054 shares trading hands.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 million, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 1,388.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

