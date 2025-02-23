Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Stock Price Down 19.4% – Here’s What Happened

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 19.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 6,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Altex Industries Trading Down 19.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Altex Industries had a net margin of 1,531.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

