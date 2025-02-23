Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as high as C$0.80. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 941,503 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

