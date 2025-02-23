Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Target Price at C$88.17

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$88.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC cut their price target on BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

TSE:DOO opened at C$58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.58. BRP has a 52 week low of C$57.75 and a 52 week high of C$102.46. The company has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

