Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $161.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.82. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

