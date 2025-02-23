Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $7,936,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 441,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $343.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.