Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.64 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 354,184 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $179.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.44.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

