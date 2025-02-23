Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 118.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.4% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $406.61 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 797.30, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

