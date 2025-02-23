Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $667.06 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $492.71 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.06.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

