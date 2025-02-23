ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $734.78 and last traded at $738.59. 268,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,760,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $743.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $289.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $732.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $758.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

