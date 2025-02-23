Atlantic Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 7.5% of Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $103.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.