Atlantic Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 7.5% of Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $103.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
