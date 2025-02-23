Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 175.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,415,000 after purchasing an additional 696,231 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 251,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 175,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000.

AIRR opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

