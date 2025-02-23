Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 73,580 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 451.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,580 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. General Partner Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

