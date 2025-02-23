Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AZI)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global)’s (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 24th. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Stock Performance

Shares of AZI opened at $0.63 on Friday. Autozi Internet Technology has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Institutional Trading of Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Autozi Internet Technology (Global) stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services.

