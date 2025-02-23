Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Bank of East Asia Stock Up 6.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.
Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.0391 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.
Bank of East Asia Company Profile
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.
