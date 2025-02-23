Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Shares Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Barratt Developments Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

