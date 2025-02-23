Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Beach Energy stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.
About Beach Energy
