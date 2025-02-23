Bell Bank Invests $247,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $406.61 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.35.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

