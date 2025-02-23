Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Now – February 20th

Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, and IonQ are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to shares in companies that are invested in, developing, or advancing quantum computing technologies. These are stocks of businesses that work on the next-generation computing technology, which has potential to solve complex problems much faster than traditional computing methods. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ:RGTI traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,691,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,687,938. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.26. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.23. 83,027,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,444,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE IONQ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,367,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,773,279. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

