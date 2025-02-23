Best Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 22nd

Tesla, GE Vernova, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $16.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,720,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,682,248. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 165.59, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $32.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.68. 6,959,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.41 and a 200-day moving average of $299.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.54. 4,077,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $491.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Read More