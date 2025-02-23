BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BGSF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BGSF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 623,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 123,410 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 424,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BGSF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

