BNY Mellon Municipal Income (NYSE:DMF) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. 42,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 37,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 907,457 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

