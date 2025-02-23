BNY Mellon Municipal Income (NYSE:DMF) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. 42,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 37,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Income
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
