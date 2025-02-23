Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,577,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ IJT opened at $133.38 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

