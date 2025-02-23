Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

