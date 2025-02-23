Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,614,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,535,678.40. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 3.2 %

OXY stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.55. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.