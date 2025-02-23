Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,181 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,081.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 120,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $112.27 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

