Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $251.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.73 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.57.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at $773,207.10. This trade represents a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

