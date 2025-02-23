Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.56. 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) by 185.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

