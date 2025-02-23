Callan Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

