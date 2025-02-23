Callan Capital LLC Has $425,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 13,829.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,526 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.62.

Duke Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

DUK stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.01. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $90.09 and a 12 month high of $121.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.20%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

