Callan Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $154.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.44. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.61 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

