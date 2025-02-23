Callan Capital LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Callan Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,902,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Relx Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

