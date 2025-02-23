Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) versus Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Head to Head Review

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) and Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forian and Cannabis Sativa”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forian $19.71 million 3.79 -$2.79 million ($0.09) -26.78 Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -0.88

Cannabis Sativa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forian. Forian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cannabis Sativa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forian N/A N/A N/A Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Forian and Cannabis Sativa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.3% of Forian shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Forian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Cannabis Sativa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Forian and Cannabis Sativa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 0.00

Forian presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.47%. Given Forian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forian is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Summary

Forian beats Cannabis Sativa on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forian

Forian Inc. provides a suite of data management capabilities, and information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers in the healthcare and related industries. It develops commercial, real world evidence (RWE), and market access solutions and proprietary data-driven insights, as well as offers data management solutions. The company’s subscription and services-based solutions cover the life sciences, pharma services, and healthcare payer and provider industries. Forian Inc. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology. Its products under development include Lozenges for relief from throat irritation; Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. The company also offers Wild Earth Naturals and hi branded men's and women's fashion tee shirts and sweatshirts, as well as caps and coffee mugs through Website, wildearthnaturals.com; and holds intellectual property license for manufacture of medical marijuana edibles. It serves cannabidiol and marijuana industries. The company was formerly known as Ultra Sun Corporation and changed its name to Cannabis Sativa, Inc. November 2013. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. is based in Mesquite, Nevada.

