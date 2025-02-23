Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,804.30 ($60.70) and traded as high as GBX 4,875 ($61.59). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,835 ($61.09), with a volume of 35,746 shares traded.

Capital Gearing Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,804.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,778.39. The company has a market capitalization of £899.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karl Sternberg bought 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,786 ($60.47) per share, for a total transaction of £30,008.22 ($37,913.10). Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Gearing

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller took over as the investment manager of the Company in 1982 and has held that position through to today. Since 1982 the Company has delivered amongst the best returns of any London listed investment trust, with notably few periods of negative performance

Initially Capital Gearing Trust plc invested entirely into investment trust related equity securities.

