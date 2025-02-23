CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Shares Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 10,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 9,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
CBB Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.
CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter.
CBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.
