Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,115,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Chart Industries Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:GTLS opened at $181.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.81.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

